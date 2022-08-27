TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Reading

MILLWALL return to The Den after consecutive long-distance away days.

The Lions failed to win either game, drawing away at Swansea City before losing to Norwich City 72 hours later.

Their record at The Den is much stronger however, although Reading currently occupy third place in the Championship visit South Bermondsey after back-to-back home wins.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes three changes as Jake Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Tom Bradshaw return to the XI in place of Ryan Leonard, Billy Mitchell and Tyler Burey.

Zian Flemming misses out on making his first home start, as does Andreas Voglsammer, but the latter could play at The Den for the first time since moving to South Bermondsey two weeks ago.

Mason Bennett and Isaac Olaofe both miss out through injury.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Saville; Honeyman; Afobe, Bradshaw

Substitutes: Long, Evans, Mitchell, Flemming, Burey, Cresswell, Voglsammer

Here’s the Reading team.

🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨 After being confirmed as a Royal yesterday, @nabysarr comes straight into the XI – and a first start of the 2022-23 for Lucas Joao.#MILREA pic.twitter.com/SOuEXzwBJQ — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 27, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC