Saturday, August 27, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Reading

Alex Jones

MILLWALL return to The Den after consecutive long-distance away days.

The Lions failed to win either game, drawing away at Swansea City before losing to Norwich City 72 hours later.

Their record at The Den is much stronger however, although Reading currently occupy third place in the Championship visit South Bermondsey after back-to-back home wins.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes three changes as Jake Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Tom Bradshaw return to the XI in place of Ryan Leonard, Billy Mitchell and Tyler Burey.

Zian Flemming misses out on making his first home start, as does Andreas Voglsammer, but the latter could play at The Den for the first time since moving to South Bermondsey two weeks ago.

Mason Bennett and Isaac Olaofe both miss out through injury.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Saville; Honeyman; Afobe, Bradshaw

Substitutes: Long, Evans, Mitchell, Flemming, Burey, Cresswell, Voglsammer

Here’s the Reading team.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den