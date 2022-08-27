Millwall predicted XI vs Reading – new signings set for first Championship start?

MILLWALL return to South Bermondsey this afternoon as they host in-form Reading at The Den.

Manager Gary Rowett made three changes for last week’s 2-0 defeat at Norwich City, dropping Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton, although all of them could be recalled into the starting lineup to face the Royals.

Mason Bennett (hamstring) and Isaac Olaofe (quad) are the only two players that are ruled out, while Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer might be handed their first Championship starts.

Here’s NewsAtDen‘s predicted lineup for today’s match. Who do you think should start? Choose your starting XI using our squad selector here.

Goalkeeper: Bartosz Białkowski – First-choice goalkeeper, and as long as he’s fully fit, he has to be the first name on the team sheet.

Right wing-back: Danny McNamara – Not much in the way of competition for the 23-year-old outside of Ryan Leonard, but McNamara gets the nod after signing his new deal.

Right centre-back: Charlie Cresswell – Dropped at Norwich but could be recalled this afternoon, with the Leeds loanee impressing on home soil since joining the Lions. Would be harsh on Leonard, however.

Central centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson – Fell out of the team through injury but clear to see that he’s by far the best option in the middle of Millwall’s back five.

Left centre-back: Jake Cooper – Dropped at Norwich alongside Cresswell and has been poor so far this season, but the rest will have done him good and his height is crucial when it comes to attacking and defending set pieces. Also scored the winner against Reading last time out.

Left wing-back: Murray Wallace – Not his natural position but there are definite concerns regarding Scott Malone’s form, even if Rowett believes that he was fouled in the buildup to Norwich’s second goal last week.

Right centre-mid: Jamie Shackleton – Also dropped at Norwich but only through injury, likely to return to the starting lineup now he’s fit to play.

Left centre-mid: George Honeyman – A crucial player but question marks remain as to whether he’s suitable to play in that no.10 role, which could see him played in a deeper position like he was in pre-season.

Attacking midfielder: Zian Flemming – Showed his quality off the bench at Norwich and has to start if fit. Feels like the perfect game for him to come into, especially off the back of an eight-day break from competitive action.

Right striker: Benik Afobe – Concerns have arisen about his form but there’s no doubt that his Championship pedigree should keep him in the starting lineup for now.

Left striker: Andreas Voglsammer – Like Flemming, the German has been excellent off the bench and should certainly come into the XI if Rowett believes he’s ready to start.

Photo: Millwall FC