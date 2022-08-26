Championship preview: Millwall vs. Reading – team news and predicted XI as the Lions face a Royal visit

A return to The Den will be a welcome sight for Millwall and the club’s supporters.

The Lions travelled more than 600 miles for two late kick-offs in the space of 72 hours last week, picking up just one point. While their miraculous draw at Swansea will have surely boosted the squad’s morale for a day or two, they were brought crashing down to earth once again with a 2-0 defeat against Norwich City at Carrow Road soon after.

Crucially, it means that Gary Rowett’s side are still winless on the road in all competitions so far this season, drawing one and losing three. However, they still have a 100% home record, albeit that they’ve only played twice in SE16 since the start of the campaign.

Nonetheless, Millwall’s home record in recent seasons speaks for itself, and in theory, a visit from Reading is the perfect match for them to get their season back on track after a string of poor performances.

The reality is totally different, however, with the Royals currently sat third in the Championship table. They’ve recorded back-to-back victories, seeing off Blackburn in a convincing 3-0 win before beating promotion contenders Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

It means that Paul Ince’s men have picked up nine points so far this season, winning all three of their matches on home soil. Given the dire state of the club off the pitch, this has to be considered a major achievement. Reading are the only club still under an embargo from the EFL for breaching profit and sustainability rules, meaning that they’ve got a strict cap on how much they can spend and who they can sign.

As a result, they were universally tipped for relegation before the start of the season, with most of the bookies installing them as the favourites to drop down to League One.

While Ince has been forced to name an incredibly youthful bench in the Championship so far this campaign, their starting lineup features many high-profile names. His son, Tom, has been partnering former Southampton striker Shane Long in attack, while the likes of Jeff Hendrick and Junior Hoilett are also well known in the second tier.

However, Rowett also boasts a strong squad, especially as Millwall’s injury list has improved massively in recent weeks. Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming both returned to the Lions’ squad in Norfolk last week, with the latter playing the last 20 minutes of the match. Andreas Voglsammer may also be handed his first start since arriving from Union Berlin after impressing off the bench against Swansea and Norwich.

It leaves Mason Bennett as the only long-term absentee, with the forward set to be ruled out until after the international break with a hamstring tear. Isaac Olaofe will also miss tomorrow’s match after injuring his quad while playing for the Lions’ under-23’s side against Birmingham City in midweek, although a scan has revealed that it isn’t a serious knock.

Other than that, Rowett has a full squad to choose from and will have to decide whether or not the players that were dropped against Norwich should be brought back into the team. The likes of Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard and George Saville have impressed in recent weeks but face a lot of competition to keep their respective places in the starting lineup now that everyone is fit.

Millwall predicted XI: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Honeyman, Shackleton; Flemming; Afobe, Voglsammer

Match odds: Millwall 5/6 Draw 12/5 Reading 10/3

Last meeting: Championship (March 5, 2022): Reading 0-1 Millwall (Cooper 37′)

Photo: Millwall FC