Millwall boss analyses Reading ahead of clash

GARY Rowett has given his verdict on Reading ahead of Millwall’s clash against the Royals at The Den.

Despite being tipped as the favourites for relegation this season, Paul Ince’s men are sat third in the Championship table on nine points after five games, winning three and losing two.

It means that, so far, they’ve performed above all expectations, although the Millwall boss believes that his side won’t struggle to analyse their upcoming opponents ahead of Saturday’s match.

“From what I’ve seen, it’s quite easy to assess Reading,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“They’ve got a distinct style, they’ve been 5-3-2, they’ve not given much away in their games, they’ve sat a little bit deeper than some of the other teams. But we’ve played against that lots ourselves and we’ve played that way lots ourselves.

“There’s different ways to skin a cat, it doesn’t mean that they’re going to do that against us. They might see something against us that they think they can exploit and do something different. What I would say is that we’re probably going to need to be patient at times, we might need the fans to be a little bit patient at times as well, because they want to come away from home and make it very difficult for us.

“I thought they were excellent at it in the games that they’ve played, and it’s about results, most managers will say the same. You want the team to perform fantastically well, but do I look at the Coventry game and say ‘I’d have taken us playing a little bit better in the first 20 minutes and maybe drawn?’ Of course not, you don’t care. We won the game, you’ve got to find that solution sometimes.

“But of course, overall there’s a distinct way that you want to play. Reading have shown that early on, they’ve been very consistent in what they’ve done and they’ve had players leave. Maybe they’ve had to adjust a little bit of what they want to do, but they’re sat here having won three of their home games, so fair play to them. They’ll be a difficult proposition for anyone to face.”

