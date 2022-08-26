Millwall boss reflects as former side axe manager

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett discussed Stoke City’s ambition of returning to the Premier League after his former side sacked manager Michael O’Neill on Thursday morning.

O’Neill helped save the Potters from relegation in 2019-20 but failed to take them higher than 14th in the Championship during his near three-year spell at the Bet365 Stadium.

Their poor start to the current campaign was ultimately the final nail in his metaphorical coffin, securing just one win in their first five league games after losing 2-0 at The Den on the opening day of the season. The Staffordshire-based side were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup away to ten-man Morecambe at the start of August.

The Northern Irishman leaves the club sitting in 21st place after their 1-0 defeat at home to Sunderland last weekend. Assistant manager Dean Holden will take interim charge of the first-team ahead of their upcoming trip to Blackburn Rovers, while the likes of Sean Dyche, Chris Wilder and Joey Barton have been listed as the early favourites to take on the job.

Rowett’s tenure in Stoke-on-Trent ended in a similar fashion after less than eight months at the club in the immediate aftermath of their relegation from the Premier League. While he refused to divulge why they may have made the decision to part ways with O’Neill, he did highlight the fact that the Potters have stagnated despite their aim of making a quick return to the top flight.

“We’re all in an incredibly fortunate position that we’re the managers on the touchline where there’s only 72 EFL clubs,” the Millwall boss said ahead of the Lions’ home match against Reading.

“There’s only 72 people that are privileged enough to call themselves a manager or head coach in the football league, but what comes with that is a trepidation of the fact that in three or four games times you could be out of work. There’s not many people in that situation that can be judged so quickly and so vehemently.

“I see Stoke have made a change. I think it’s only for them to answer why they’ve done that, I don’t think anyone else knows from the outside. They’re not in a position that they want to be in nor have they been in for a while now. What you’ve got there is you’ve got owners who desperately want to get their team and get their club back up to where they were in the Premier League. They’ve got the best interests of the club at heart and they’ll try to do that.

“But again, after four games, of course the rest of us managers go ‘wow, that’s a quick shout’, but it’s not for us to judge unless we know the details.”

