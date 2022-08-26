Millwall boss on transfers as deadline day looms

GARY Rowett is keen to add at least one more signing to his squad this summer, but refused to rule out any departures ahead of transfer deadline day.

The Lions have signed seven players so far this window, breaking their transfer record to bring Zian Flemming to The Den back in June.

There have been a number of outgoings too, with Jed Wallace leaving on a free transfer while the likes of Zak Lovelace and Mahlon Romeo also departed South Bermondsey earlier in the summer.

Rowett admitted that his side are not yet finished in the transfer market, but that their business may hinge on whether any of the Lions’ current squad are sold or loaned out before Wednesday’s deadline.

“I think at every club there’ll be potential for in and out movement in terms of transfers, we’re no different,” the Millwall boss explained.

“Our primary focus is to strengthen, particularly in one area to add competition, and then if anybody goes out, which we’ll assess, we’ve probably got two or three situations that might grow legs and start to become a little bit more active.

“At that point, we then have to react on the back of it because the numbers in our squad are not huge, so we can’t afford to sign one player and let three go out for example. We’re going to need to go like-for-like with whatever we do.

“We’re trying to make those good decisions. We’ve had a reasonably good window so far in terms of the players we’ve brought in, and we’ll try to do what’s right for the club and the squad in the next week.”

Many supporters have highlighted the left wing-back position as an area that the Lions need to strengthen, with Murray Wallace, a natural centre-back, the only real competition for Scott Malone. Besart Topalloj is another option, but he is yet to make his competitive debut and question marks remain as to whether he’ll be loaned out this summer.

Rowett refused to confirm whether or not the club were looking to add more depth in that position, but admitted that the versatility of certain players will be an important factor in who they decide to bring in this summer.

“We’d like to add another player to the squad, that’ll remain our prerogative where we see that.

“It’s funny because we’ve got quite a flexible squad at the moment, we’ve got lots of people who can play in different positions so we’ve got quite a lot of cover overall. If you take someone like a Lenny [Leonard] who can play right-side centre-back, he can play right wing-back, he can play centre midfield.

“But if he’s injured, it almost feels like you’re a couple of bodies down. We found that last year with Lenny and Muzza [Wallace], they were both out at one stage and it almost felt like we were four or five bodies down. We have to make sure that we’ve got the right squad balance and that we continue to try to improve areas and the competition”

Photo: Millwall FC