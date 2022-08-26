Behind Enemy Lines: Millwall vs. Reading

MILLWALL return to The Den as they look to bounce back from an away defeat to Norwich City.

The Lions will host Reading tomorrow, a side who sit third in the Championship table despite being the pre-season favourites for relegation.

We spoke to Reading fan Dave Stevens to get the lowdown on the Royals ahead of the match.

1. What was last season like for Reading?

Absolutely awful. We opened with a run of bad results, had the odd moment of hope, and then in November, accepted a six-point deduction as punishment for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules from the EFL, our past finally catching up with us as years of mismanagement plummeted the club – once admired for being well-run, when Sir John Madejski was owner – in to the disgusting state of spending £2 for every £1 coming in the door. Manager Veljko Paunovic, who was lauded for our amazing start to the prior season, quickly lost the dressing room, the fans, and reportedly the staff and board, but couldn’t be sacked for financial reasons due to his contract. He offered to quit at one point and was told he could if he paid up his own contract, which was understandably a non-starter, and things looked very bleak up to and including the point where he finally was able to walk away, or get sacked, or whatever happened. Tom Ince had joined us in January on loan, and presumably that’s where Paul Ince came to hear about our need for an interim manager. He came in, kept us up by the skin of our teeth (and to be honest, without Derby’s huge points deduction, we’d have been down) and ended up getting the job permanently. No Reading fan wants to remember a minute of last season, ironically one meant to be a celebration as it was our 150th season as a club!

2. Who’ve been the key signings and departures so far this summer?

We’re under an embargo that prevents us from paying any transfer fees, any loan fees, any agent fees, any compensation. We have a total wage bill cap of £16m, and one of our contracted players is on £35,000 a week, while not playing for us (due to injury and falling out with the club). So we’re pretty challenged in the market, yet have made some decent signings considering that. Based on the 5 games so far, the key signings would be Tom Ince (permanent) who has been our best player hands down, Tyrese Fornah (loan – Forest) and Mamadou Loum (loan – Porto) who have transformed our central midfield, and Shane Long (permanent) whose return to the club he started his career at was a boost both for the fans who remember his last spell here and the team, who are finally able to field a very good centre forward when João, our best CF, is not available. Not having another option has hurt us badly in the past, and Long – while older now – still wears out defences, creates space for others, and knows where the net is – even if his only goal so far has been a penalty.

Departures – John Swift the obvious one we thought we’d be sunk without. He’s a great player and will be missed, but so far, does not seem to be a gaping void left behind him since his move to West Brom. Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota were feared to be hard to replace when they moved on to Stoke and Cardiff respectively, but the aforementioned loan signings in the middle of the park are more than making up for them as it stands.

3. What’s the mood and expectation for the season?

Doom and gloom before the season started, with most fans expecting a relegation battle at best and nailed-on relegation at worst. However, with the exception of a horror show up at Rotherham weekend before last, there are signs that this Reading side will fight and commit, will compete, and may even entertain us along the way. The recent performances against Blackburn and Middlesbrough gave us some hope that this team has something to offer. The most optimistic fans are hoping for a comfortable mid-table finish (I would snap your arm off for this) and others are hopeful that we just won’t be guaranteed finishers in the bottom three after all. But it’s a foolish person who expects Reading to make your life easy as a fan…

4. How’s the start of your competitive campaign been?

Slow starts against Blackpool (conceded after 5 minutes and couldn’t quite pull ourselves back in to it despite improving as the game went on) and Cardiff (conceded early, but came back in to it and put on a good performance to win from behind, 2-1) suggested the team was still learning how to play together. A cup exit to Stevenage didn’t really bother us as fans, as we played a young side owing to our paper thin squad, and it was close at least. League survival is all we care about this season while we get out from under this embargo. Then Rotherham happened and we feared it was all for nought. Whatever Paul Ince said to the players after that embarrassment seems to have worked, as the display against Blackburn (3-0 win at our place) was one of the best Reading performances of the last 10 years, nothing lucky about it, deserved winners. Following that up with another well-drilled display – though less comfortable – against Boro means we have something to build on.

5. The general opinion on manager Paul Ince seems to be quite negative, but Reading are third in the table right now. What’s your opinion on him?

I think he’s been judged on his past experiences a little too much. He wasn’t my first choice, but there’s something to him and his staff that suggest he might do a job here, though anything can happen. I said in pre-season that I’ll give him until the first international break which is roughly 10-12 games in the league, and judge him first at that stage. At this point today, I’m just hoping he does well – no one expected to be third, and that’s great. We won’t be third for long, and that’s fine – as long as he’s getting points on the board and keeping us looking up not down, that’s good with me.

6. What can Millwall fans expect from Reading on Saturday?

Hardest question to answer, this… based on how we played in our last two fixtures, you’d say that you can expect an energetic, high pressing display from us, where you’ll get plenty of possession but not in dangerous areas, and you’ll need to watch out as we’re sharing the goals around this season so no chance of just marking one danger man out of the game. However, five games in we seem to only like playing at home, so with this being at yours, you might see us absolutely disintegrate and let you have a bunch of goals. At least it keeps it exciting, none of us know what you’re going to get until it unfolds.

7. What are your thoughts on Millwall?

A cliche but a decent club that seems to be right on that cusp of the next evolution. Always liked Jed Wallace, sorry if that’s a painful name to hear this season – and you play in a manner that I’m a fan of. Seems like sooner or later, you have to make the playoffs and get up to the top league – and the way this season is hinting so far, this might be a good year to put a run of form together and do it. Haven’t enjoyed playing you – wherever the game takes place – for the last few years, not a good team for us to come up against in recent history.

8. Which Reading player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

Loum is the type of player most teams wouldn’t enjoy facing, but in terms of hurting you on the attack, I’d say your full back is not going to have much fun facing Tom Ince. He’s consistently our most threatening player and he runs tirelessly for 90 minutes.

9. Which Millwall player are you most concerned about ahead of the game?

Jake Cooper, if he plays, likes to mark his return against his old club and I don’t love our record in set pieces which he might profit from. George Honeyman had a good game against us for Hull end of last season, and Afobe is another we’re familiar with – if he’s given the chance, he’ll be a handful.

10. Predicted lineup & score prediction?

Joe Lumley is our first choice keeper and should return to the lineup after not being able to face his parent club in the Boro game. Other than that, I don’t expect many changes at all:

Lumley (GK) – Yiadom (RWB), Holmes (RCB), Hutchinson (CB), McIntyre (LCB), Hoilett (LWB) – Loum (CM), Fornah (CM), Hendrick (CM) – Ince (FW), Long (FW)

Score Prediction: absolutely anyone’s guess. I’ll be positive and say 1-0 to the Royals, which I’m sure I will regret within about 20 mins of 3 o’clock on Saturday.