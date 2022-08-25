Millwall boss provides injury update on forward

GARY Rowett has provided an update on Nana Boateng’s recovery from injury.

Boateng, 19, was first brought into the Lions’ matchday squad in December 2021 before making his senior debut off the bench a few days later in a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

However, the forward picked up an ankle ligament injury back in March, ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign just as he was beginning to work his way into the first-team squad.

Rowett was able to share positive news regarding the youngster’s recovery, but admitted that the knock had derailed plans for him to head out on loan this summer.

“Nana is making good progress from his injury,” the Millwall boss told NewsAtDen.

“He came out of a boot a while ago, he’s working hard now and I think he’s back out on the grass.

“He’s a good young player, he’s done really well for us. We were hoping to get him out on loan this season, but that might be difficult before this window because of his injury.

“We’ll assess it as we go along, but it’s likely that he’ll stay here until January and then we’ll reassess when he’s fit and back playing. He’s been really unfortunate.”

The Lions have struggled with significant injury problems for a number of months and they’ve been made to pay the price for operating on a relatively small squad. However, Mason Bennett [hamstring] is the only first-team player on the sidelines at the moment, giving Rowett a number of options to choose from as the club heads into an exceedingly busy period of Championship fixtures.

Photo: Millwall FC