Defender explains why he chose to stay at Millwall

DANNY MCNAMARA has been at the centre of attention at Millwall this summer.

The right wing-back, who was voted as NewsAtDen’s Player of the Season for 2021-22, was subject to multiple bids from Championship rivals QPR after it was revealed that his contract was set to expire next summer.

What ensued was a number of weeks of speculation, with Gary Rowett admitting that they had rejected all approaches for McNamara and offered him a new deal. “That ball is in his court”, the Millwall manager stated after their Carabao Cup defeat to Cambridge United. It wouldn’t be long until they got their answer.

On Monday, August 15, it was announced that the 23-year-old had signed a new-long term deal with the Lions, killing any transfer rumours dead in the water and allowing him to finally focus on his football.

“I’m obviously over the moon to get it done,” McNamara told NewsAtDen.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to get sorted and I’m glad to commit my long term future to the club. It’s time for me now to kick on again and hopefully have an even better season than I did last season.

“I was always going to get it done. I just think that, like a lot of things in football, it takes time and it was just a case of getting a few things right and then getting it done.

“My whole family are Millwall fans as well, so they were delighted for me and over the moon as well.”

Supporters were concerned that McNamara’s head had been turned by the offer of higher wages from elsewhere, with Rowett leaving him out of the lineup for the opening-day win against Stoke City due to ongoing speculation. The defender was never worried about what was going on around him, however, instead trying to focus on his football while negotiations continued into the start of the season.

“Whatever was going on with that side of things, it was all in the background. My aim was to come back in pre-season, keep fit, keep doing what I was doing and try to get something sorted with Millwall.

“I’m just happy that it all got sorted and now I can focus on my football.”

Photo: Millwall FC