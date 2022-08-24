Millwall boss addresses defensive issues

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is keen to improve his side’s defensive record, particularly when playing away from home.

The Lions have conceded two goals in each of their last four games, something which is incredibly uncharacteristic of Rowett’s side given that they conceded the tied-fewest goals outside of the top six last season.

So far in 2022-23, however, only Middlesbrough have shipped more goals than Millwall after five league matches.

Due to their elimination from the Carabao Cup, the Lions will have an extended period to rest and train ahead of their next game at home to Reading, which they’ll be expected to win in a fairly convincing fashion given the Royals’ pre-season expectations of relegation.

When asked how his side will prepare with eight days between their fixtures, Rowett told NewsAtDen that the squad “will have a balanced week”.

“We might be focused a little more on one or two things. We’ll be focused on certain things we think we need to for Reading, again, you have to look forward at what’s required. I think we generally have to keep improving in the areas we’re improving.

“It’d be nice to get back to keeping clean sheets again, it’d be nice to not concede so many goals. It’s not really like us, but at the same time, we’ve scored goals this season that we probably haven’t scored previously.

“We’re trying to find a balance all the time, but we don’t want to be conceding two goals a game. Particularly away from home, we haven’t had enough clean sheets in the last 25 games. I think it’s important that we get back to being a little more frugal in allowing opposition players chances to score really.”

