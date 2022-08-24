Millwall boss thanks fans for away support

GARY Rowett has thanked the Millwall supporters that travelled to Swansea and Norwich for late kick-offs last week.

More than 300 fans made the near-400 mile round-trip to South Wales on a Tuesday night, with around 1,400 in the away end at Carrow Road for a 2-0 defeat that was shown live on Sky Sports just 72 hours later.

With the rising cost of travel, long-distance away matches have become much harder for many supporters to attend. An any-time return ticket on the train from London Paddington to Swansea would cost more than £70 without a rail card, which isn’t factoring in the cost of accommodation, while many were also facing difficulties after the Norwich game was moved to an 8pm kick-off on a Friday night, with the last train back to London running just a few minutes after the full-time whistle.

Rowett admits that he’s incredibly appreciative of those who came to the two away games and thanked them for their support during a busy period for the team.

“It was incredible, absolutely incredible,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“I said that straight away. With the fixtures, it wasn’t as much about the team, it was more about how you can expect fans to travel all the way to Swansea at great cost, then come back and face another journey all the way to Norwich at great cost.

“I have to say, it was an absolutely incredible following, I’ve got nothing but admiration for all the people that turned up and really got behind us. With the Swansea game, there were quite a few that stayed to the end and cheered the team on to an unlikely comeback. Then at Norwich, everyone was there in big numbers, it was incredible.

“I think sometimes you’re disappointed that we haven’t been able to give them a little bit more to cheer in terms of wins and goals, but I’m sure they appreciate that it’s been a tough week and we’ll kick on from here. We’ve got a big month coming up.”

Photo: Millwall FC