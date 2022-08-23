Gary Rowett on Millwall striker’s struggles

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has defended Benik Afobe, with the striker yet to score his first goal of the season.

Afobe had a similar dry patch at the start of the 2021-22 campaign during his loan spell at The Den, although he went on to score 12 Championship goals for the Lions as they secured a ninth-place finish.

Asked whether it was a lack of confidence or a lack of goalscoring opportunities that has held the 29-year-old back so far this season, Rowett told NewsAtDen that it was “a little bit of everything.”

“Every striker thrives on confidence and every striker thrives on goals. In order to score goals, nine times out of ten, they need chances.

“Benik has had some chances, not glaringly obvious ones, but even the one at Norwich where it comes to him. If he just gets a split second longer to think about it, he probably reacts and scores. He had other moments against Swansea where they’re sort of half-chances.

“Benik is a goalscorer. Whilst his role for the team is vastly important, he’s there to stick away any moves and any chances that we do create because that’s his sole job.

“I’m confident for him that the goals will flow. Once he gets one, I think he’ll go on and score a few. I think any striker wants to get off the mark and get into the season, but we’re only five games in. It’s a striker’s life unfortunately, they get judged on goals but there’s obviously a lot more to the game as well.”

