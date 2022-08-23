Millwall defender’s verdict on second Norwich goal

DANNY McNamara believes that striker Josh Sargent committed a foul in the buildup to Norwich’s second goal on Friday evening.

Millwall were beaten 2-0 at Carrow Road, although question marks remain as to whether the Canaries second strike should’ve stood due to a potential foul in the buildup.

Sargent collided with both McNamara and teammate Scott Malone before racing through on goal to double the hosts’ advantage with 15 minutes to play.

While the right wing-back believes that the goal should’ve been disallowed, he’s keen to move on from the incident and understands that referees are allowing more contact as of this season.

“Yeah, I’ve watched it back a few times now,” McNamara told NewsAtDen.

“I think it’s a foul, but look, the refs are a bit more lenient now, they say they’re a bit lenient with what’s going on so they let it run.

“But I think it’s a foul. We’ve watched it back, the gaffer thinks it’s a foul, but we can’t change what’s happened and we just have to move on from it and try and get a positive result on Saturday.

One thing that could change incidents like this would be VAR, which is currently only used in the Premier League. However, all three of last season’s play-off finals used the technology, indicating that it could be introduced in the EFL at some point soon.

While fans and pundits are divided on the issue, McNamara believes that it would be beneficial in the second tier after a plethora of decisions have gone against Millwall in recent weeks.

“I think VAR would be good in the Championship,” the defender added. “Obviously we’ve been quite unfortunate this season with decisions going against us.

“The Sheffield United incident was the main and obvious one, but we can’t change what’s happened. Hopefully the referees are letting it go a little bit more this season, but they’ve also got to be on it as well.”

