Gary Rowett on Millwall’s squad depth

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is much happier with his squad depth after welcoming back two attackers from injury.

The Lions were threadbare in the final third against Sheffield United, Coventry City and Swansea City, especially with George Honeyman missing the first of those three games through suspension. Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw were injured throughout, while Mason Bennett tore his hamstring in a 3-2 win against the Sky Blues.

While Bennett is set to miss two months of action, Rowett was able to name Flemming and Bradshaw on the bench Friday’s trip to Norwich, with the former making a late cameo in the 2-0 defeat.

Millwall now have the majority of their squad available ahead of Saturday’s game against Reading, something which the manager believes will be crucial ahead of another tough run of fixtures.

“I think our squad certainly looks a lot stronger,” he said after the defeat at Carrow Road.

“We’ve had a real challenge in the first five league games to have enough strength in depth to make the changes. I think we’re going to have to do that this year.

“If you look at a side like Norwich who can have [Teemu] Pukki and [Todd] Cantwell on the bench, you need to be able to compete with teams like that to get to where you want to be.

“Certainly having those players available, I think we’ll need to get them a little bit more match sharp, because again they’ve missed a little period now. But I think you see the quality within those players that can really help us.”

Photo: Millwall FC