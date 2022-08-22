Monday, August 22, 2022
Millwall boss sees improvement in performances

Alex Jones

GARY Rowett believes that his side have improved despite suffering defeat against Norwich City on Friday night.

Millwall were outplayed throughout the game against Swansea City last week, but snatched a stunning point through two own-goals in stoppage time.

Despite the draw, the Lions rarely looked like they had any control in the game, something which they did in the first half against the Canaries at Carrow Road.

However, a sloppier second half presented Dean Smith’s side with two goalscoring opportunities, with striker Josh Sargent finding the back of the net on both occasions.

Nonetheless, Rowett did see positives in the performance, citing an improvement on the 2-2 draw in South Wales three days earlier.

“I thought we pressed them really well early on, our structure was good,” the Millwall boss said after his side were beaten by Norwich.

“With the way they play, they can play through it if you’re a little bit loose and they did that on occasions. They’re going to do that do everybody I think.

“Against Swansea, we sat in a little bit passively and didn’t defend well enough from that deep shape. Today [vs Norwich] we were a little more aggressive, and that’s something that we need to look at maintaining.

“The challenge is, against a Norwich side, when you’re aggressive and you have to keep doing it right, you only have to get it wrong once or twice or start to fatigue a little bit, then the spaces start to open up for them and that’s the gamble.

“But I thought we did it pretty well. I didn’t think they had lots of shots from around the edge of the box, they didn’t have loads and loads of clear-cut chances. Of course they had more possession than us and we’d like to create a little bit more, but I thought there were enough moments in the game to certainly score a goal.”

