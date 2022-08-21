Sunday, August 21, 2022
Millwall loan watch: goalkeeper makes penalty save

Alex Jones

MILLWALL’s Ryan Sandford saved a penalty for Dover Athletic, but couldn’t prevent his side from losing 4-2 to Havant & Waterlooville.

The Whites went in 2-1 down at the break in Hampshire, with Sandford failing to keep out Muhammadu Faal’s spot-kick shortly before the half-time break. However, when Faal stepped up to take his second penalty of the match on the 49th minute, the 23-year-old ‘keeper guessed the right way to keep the visitors in the match, albeit that they went on to lose anyway.

Fellow Millwall goalkeeper Joe Wright had a much more successful day in the National League South, helping Bath City to secure a 3-1 win at home to Braintree Down.

With the Romans leading by just one goal going into stoppage time, Wright made a brilliant save to keep them ahead before they scored a late penalty to seal the victory. The victory takes Jerry Gill’s side up to fifth in the table after four games.

Up in Scotland, Alex Mitchell’s St. Johnstone were beaten 1-0 by Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park, with Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson’s stunning free-kick sealing the win for the visitors in the second half.

Mitchell, who won the most duels in the match, was given a 6/10 rating by Scottish newspaper The Courier. The centre-back has been one of the Saints’ best players so far this season, although they currently sit tenth in the table with just one win from four games.

