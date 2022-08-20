Millwall boss explains selection for Norwich defeat

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett explained his squad selection for Friday’s defeat to Norwich City.

The Lions made three changes from the side that drew 2-2 away at Swansea City, bringing Shaun Hutchinson, George Saville and Ryan Leonard into the starting lineup for Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton.

Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw were both named on the bench after recovering from their respective injuries, while new arrival Andreas Voglsammer was also given a cameo appearance towards the end of the match.

“It’s been a tough week,” Rowett said after the game.

“It was just where we could keep a bit of energy in there. To bring Shaun Hutchinson, George Saville and Ryan Leonard into the team was quite an easy decision really. They’re all very, very good players that are replacing very good players on the other side.

“Certainly in Jamie Shackleton’s case, he had a tight calf so we didn’t really want to risk him for the 90 minutes. Then again, we get through in, I think with no injuries. We get players back on the pitch.

“Vogi [Voglsammer] had a great shot, again showing what he can do. I think Zian [Flemming] got into some nice pockets and, with a bit more sharpness and fitness, he can show the quality he’s got. It’s nice to get them back out there and I think we’ll be a much stronger squad for it.

“I have to remember as well that Norwich are a side that have come down from the Premier League last year and they’re now on seven points, exactly the same as us. So, as disappointed as we are, I think we’ve done okay in the early season. There’s a lot to come from us and these games are going to be a challenge regardless of your schedule in a week that’s been so tough.”

Photo: Millwall FC