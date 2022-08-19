Millwall boss bemoans refereeing decisions

GARY Rowett discussed his frustration about Norwich’s second goal at Carrow Road on Friday night.

The Millwall boss believed that goalscorer Josh Sargent committed a foul before scoring his brace with 75 minutes on the clock.

Rowett has been left confused by a number of refereeing decisions in recent weeks, including individual moments against Sheffield United and Swansea City where the Lions could’ve had penalties or their opponents could’ve had goals disallowed.

“I thought the Sheffield United one, when you watch it back, is a clear foul also,” he said after the defeat in Norfolk.

“There has to be an intension to play the ball. Sargent doesn’t mean to, but he jumps on the back of Danny McNamara and doesn’t win the ball, so it’s a foul, then he falls onto the back of Scott Malone.

“15 minutes later, Grant Hanley gets a little touch. I’m not blaming him at all, but he falls to the ground in front of the linesman, who picks his flag up and can’t wait to flag for it. In my opinion they’re very similar positions.

“I’m frustrated, because I believe at 1-0 there’s still a chance for us in the game. But I don’t want to take anything away from Norwich, I think they’re an excellent side. They move the ball really, really well and they might well have gone and scored the second goal anyway, who knows?

“But at 1-0, the game’s very much alive and you give yourself a chance with those changes to see if you can get that goal.”

