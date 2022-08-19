Millwall boss assesses Norwich defeat

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett thought his side started well against Norwich City, but believed that the Canaries’ second goal should’ve been disallowed.

The Lions competed well in the first half, but ultimately fell 1-0 down five minutes after the restart as Josh Sargent scored from close range. The United States international then scored his second goal later in the half after a controversial challenge with Scott Malone.

“We’ve had a tough week in terms of the travelling, which I thought was always going to play a little bit of a factor,” Rowett explained after the match.

“I think we started really positively. We made some changes to the team, we felt we had to. I thought we started really well, pressed Norwich high and made it a little bit uncomfortable at the start for them. We had a couple of really good moments where we perhaps should’ve done a little better.

“They’re a good side. They’re always going to play through you at times, they’re always going to control the ball at times. They’re a good possession-based team and they’re a very dangerous side regardless of your journeys in the week, regardless of which team you are. I think they’re going to do very, very well this season.

“In the first half, I was really pleased with it. Our energy, our diligence, defensively, the way we got back into shape. We could’ve moved the ball a little bit better, after about half an hour we started to become a little sloppy on the ball. When you give those transitions to Norwich, they certainly take them and start to get people like [Danel] Sinani into those little pockets and make it very difficult for you.

“The first goal, I was disappointed. I think it’s the one moment where we just switch off for a second. We switch off, we allow the opportunity and I was disappointed to be 1-0 down at that point so early in the second half.

“Norwich may well have won the game comfortably anyway, I’m not suggesting that, but you want the officials to get the big moments right. There was a clear foul in front of us, two yards away. The fourth official is two yards from the action.

“I get the same things afterwards, that we’re allowing more contact this year. That’s fine, but a foul is a foul, it doesn’t matter what. A foul is a foul, and if it’s a clear foul, I think at that moment where the lad is one against one with the ‘keeper running through on goal, you had to have got that moment right.bIn my opinion, they got the moment wrong and we’re 2-0 down because of it.

“That’s disappointing, and I think at 1-0 it still gives us a chance, like we’ve seen in recent games, to chase the latter stages of the game. We saved our substitutes because we couldn’t play them for much more than 20 or 30 minutes, and we felt that might give us a chance late on regardless of the scoreline. But when that scoreline is 2-0 rather than 1-0, I think that’s the frustration.

“In my opinion it was a clear foul, but I’m going to say that, of course.”

