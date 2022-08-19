REPORT: Norwich City 2-0 Millwall

MILLWALL’s search for an away win continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Lions had a lot of control in the first half, competing well while fashioning some impressive chances. They failed to really test Tim Krul, however, as the two sides went into the break at 0-0.

While Millwall started the first half well, their start to the second half was a familiar sight. A neat one-two saw Josh Sargent played into the box, allowing him to slide the ball under Bartosz Białkowski to open the scoring five minutes after the break.

The hosts’ quality started to shine through, although questions will be asked as to whether it should’ve stood. Norwich countered from a Millwall long-throw, with Sargent seemingly bringing down Malone as he ran through on goal. The referee waved play on, however, and the American was able to curl his shot into the back of the net to seal the win.

An end-to-end finale ensued, but the visitors were unable to carve out any clear-cut chances as the Canaries ran out 2-0 winners under the lights.

Match details

A slow start would be the last thing that Millwall would want. In their last three league games, they were 2-0 down inside the opening half-hour. There were worries that a side like Norwich could capitalise on that lack of confident, but those fears soon evaporated.

Instead, the opening stages of the half were cagey. The Lions were 1-0 down inside the opening 60 seconds at Swansea, but the only moment of note was when the home fans began booing Bartosz Białkowski when he touched the ball. It took until the sixth minute for a chance to come as Kieran Dowell managed to find a pocket of space through the centre, but his lacklustre effort bobbled wide.

The heart-in-mouth moment came in the 18th minute when Josh Sargent picked up a loose ball down the right and ran towards the box. George Saville was forced to bring him down for the first booking of the game, with the Canaries winning a free-kick in a threatening area down the right. Marcelino Núñez stepped up, hoping to replicate his stunning strike against Hull City the previous weekend, but his right-footed effort smacked the wall.

His next free-kick was no better, albeit from a slightly wider angle. Sargent got a head to the ball, but failed to convert from close range.

Soon it was Millwall’s turn to fashion some chances. Tyler Burey was able to break down the left flank after beating Max Aarons, crossing into the box for George Honeyman to head over the bar. The Lions targeted that side once again, with Burey being forced wide by Andrew Omobamidele. he was able to set up Murray Wallace for a cross into the box, but this time Benik Afobe headed wide with half an hour on the clock.

Norwich started to show their dominance as the half went on, although they failed to fashion any real chances. Núñez looked bright, but his teammates struggled to finish any of their chances in the final third. Burey continued to threaten down the other end, but was unable to test Tim Krul in the Norwich goal before half-time.

It looked like Millwall would score immediately after the restart as Ryan Leonard’s pinpoint long-ball bounced perfectly for Afobe. Grant Hanley was able to catch up to him, however, and forced a corner. Scott Malone’s cross into the box was powerful, but somehow fizzed past everyone in the box.

It was Norwich who ended up scoring the opening goal. Dowell was afforded too much space to pick out Sargent on the edge of the area, allowing him to play a neat one-two with Danel Sinani. That sent the American into the box and clean through on goal, only needing the simplest of finishes to give the hosts the lead after 50 minutes.

It was a beautifully worked goal, although Millwall should’ve closed Dowell down much quicker. They paid the price for a single lapse of concentration, albeit that it was harsh after a resilient first-half performance.

The hosts pushed forward for a second. Wallace clattered Sargent on the edge of the penalty area, setting up Núñez for another crack at goal. His free-kick was surprisingly low and curled narrowly wide of Białkowski’s goal.

The Millwall goalkeeper was soon called into action, but it came from his own error. Białkowski went to clear the ball after it was passed back to him, but ended up kicking it straight at Sargent. It looked like it was going to bounce over the former Polish international and loop into the net, but it started to divert wide at the last second.

Sargent rushed through to tap the ball into an open net, but Białkowski rushed back just in time to deny him.

With 20 minutes left to play, Rowett opted to roll the dice. Like at Swansea, the Millwall boss made a triple sub, bringing on Zian Flemming, Andreas Voglsammer and Jamie Shackleton for George Honeyman, Tyler Burey and Billy Mitchell with 20 minutes left to play.

Unfortunately, it had the reverse effect. Norwich broke from a Millwall long-throw, firing a long-ball over to Sargent. He shrugged off two defenders before seemingly bringing down Malone. The referee waved play on, however, as the United States international raced through on goal and tucked the ball past Białkowski to make it 2-0 after 75 minutes. Rowett had to be calmed down by the fourth official soon after, clearly furious about the refereeing.

A frantic, end-to-end finale ensued. Norwich pushed for a third goal, with Sargent coming close to his hat-trick. He was unable to find space for a shot, however, as Millwall ran up the other end. The move ended with Voglsammer taking aim from distance, forcing Krul into a stunning save.

That would be the closest that the Lions would come in the dying stages, however. There was no late lifeline and no miraculous comeback despite an improved performance, with Norwich running out 2-0 winners.

Norwich: 4-3-3: Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, McLean; Dowell, Gibbs, Núñez; Sinani, Sargent, Hernandez

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman; Afobe, Burey

Takeaways

An improved performance

Millwall were poor against Coventry and Swansea but came away with positive results. While the Lions improved their performance level against Norwich, they left with a defeat.

The Lions controlled the goal well until the goal, when the hosts’ quality started to shine through. Even then, questions will be asked as to whether the second should’ve stood.

It’s a results business, however, and Rowett’s men will need to be much sharper in front of goal when Reading visit The Den in eight days’ time.

A revamped defence

Rowett said he would make changes against Swansea in midweek and ultimately ended up fielding a similar team. He said the same thing ahead of Millwall’s trip to Carrow Road, and this time stuck to his word.

The Lions played with a revamped defence that looked fairly comfortable in the opening half, but just couldn’t handle Norwich’s quality in the end.

It’ll be interesting to see who starts against Reading next weekend.

Flemming returns

While both Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming returned to Millwall’s squad, only the latter got on the pitch.

He looked sharp, too, contributing in the final third towards the end of the game. Ultimately, he couldn’t help the Lions get on the scoresheet as Norwich ran out 2-0 winners.

Nonetheless, his return was a welcome sight, and fans will hope he can now hit the ground running.

