TEAM NEWS: Norwich City vs. Millwall

MILLWALL have arrived at Carrow Road ahead of tonight’s fixture against Norwich City.

The Lions are looking for their first away win of the season, and will be hopeful of beating the Canaries after their poor start to the Championship season.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Millwall make three changes from Tuesday’s draw in Swansea.

Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton all drop out of the team, with Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard and George Saville coming into the XI.

Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming are both named on the bench after suffering injuries earlier in the month.

Millwall XI: Białkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman; Burey, Afobe

Substitutes: Long, Cooper, Bradshaw, Flemming, Cresswell, Shackleton, Voglsammer

Here’s the Norwich team.