Friday, August 19, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Norwich City vs. Millwall LIVE BLOG

Alex Jones

WELCOME to our live blog for tonight’s match between Norwich City and Millwall.

The Lions travel to Carrow Road looking for their first away win of the season, but face a tough test against the pre-season title favourites.

You can follow all of the action here.

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den