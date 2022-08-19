Championship preview: Norwich City vs. Millwall – team news and predicted XI for Carrow Road clash

MILLWALL will face Norwich City at Carrow Road just 72 hours after their draw away to Swansea City.

The Lions were 2-0 down after 12 minutes in South Wales and looked totally out of the game until stoppage time, when two own-goals helped the visitors to record a 2-2 draw and leave the Swansea.com Stadium with a spectacular point.

The reality is, however, that Gary Rowett’s men were incredibly poor for much of the match. Their slow start was not just a one-off, as they faced similar difficulties away to Sheffield United and at home to Coventry City.

If they play as poorly as that against Norwich, however, there will likely be no miraculous lifeline or dramatic comeback.

The Canaries boast one of the strongest teams in the entire division, having kept much of the core of their two-time Championship title winning-squad intact. While their recent record in the Premier League is nothing short of abysmal, they’ve built up a reputation as a ruthless winning machine in the second tier due to their success under former boss Daniel Farke.

Farke, however, is gone, and current manager Dean Smith is under serious pressure. His tenure to date has been incredibly poor, with Norwich suffering relegation from the Premier League last season without any real fight, finishing rock bottom for the second time in three years. They ended up winning just five games and conceding 84 goals.

Given how they bounced back after their previous relegation, fans and pundits alike have tipped them to be amongst the automatic promotion places this season, but that is yet to materialise so far.

Up until Tuesday night, Norwich had failed to win any of their first three Championship matches, drawing one and losing two. Going into their match against Huddersfield Town, they sat at the very bottom of the table, albeit that they went on to beat the Terriers, climbing up to 17th as a result.

Their 2-1 win, while dominant in parts, wasn’t overly convincing. After all, Huddersfield have also started the season poorly too, but with 10 minutes to go at Carrow Road they were within reach of an incredibly impressive draw, one which they only missed out on due to some spectacular last-ditch defending from Grant Hanley at the end of the match.

The same could be said of Millwall, however, who certainly deserved to lose at Swansea in midweek. Ryan Leonard’s incredible tackle on Michael Obafemi deep in stoppage time undoubtedly helped them to stay in the game, coming just seconds before their 95th minute equaliser.

While the Lions will certainly need to improve on their recent performances if they’re to stand a chance of picking up a positive result in front of the Sky Sports cameras, Norwich are facing a bit of an injury crisis that could play to the visitors’ advantage.

Dimitris Giannoulis and Jacob Sørensen have been ruled out for a number of months, while Sam Byram is still working his way back to full fitness. That could see midfielder Kenny McLean keep his place at left-back, having played there in midweek against Huddersfield.

Teemu Pukki, who scored 55 goals in his last two Championship campaigns, is also a doubt for the hosts after suffering a foot injury, placing a lot of pressure on Josh Sargent to lead the line by himself.

However, Millwall aren’t free from concerns either. The Lions will certainly be without Mason Bennett (hamstring), while Zian Flemming (knee) and Tom Bradshaw (groin) are doubts. Rowett is hopeful that at least one of the latter two can make the bench for tonight’s game, but is cautious of not rushing them back too soon.

The Millwall boss has said that he will make changes to the side that drew with Swansea on Tuesday evening in order to give a number of players a proper rest. That could see the likes of Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson and George Saville come into the team, having started just two Championship games between them this season.

New arrival Andreas Voglsammer could make his first start, having come off the bench against the Swans for his debut earlier in the week. Rowett has been keen to slowly introduce him to English football, but the Millwall boss has admitted that he has few alternatives up front due to injuries.

The German striker impressed in his brief cameo against Russell Martin’s side, and fans are keen to see him play from the start against Norwich tonight.

Millwall predicted XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Honeyman, Saville; Burey; Afobe, Voglsammer

Match odds: Norwich 10/11 Draw 23/10 Millwall 16/5

Last meeting: Championship (February 2, 2021): Millwall 0-0 Norwich

Photo: Millwall FC