Millwall boss previews Norwich clash

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has discussed Norwich’s strength, but believes that his side have what it takes to to earn a positive result in Norfolk this evening.

The two sides drew 0-0 in each of their last two meetings, but the Lions have failed to beat the Canaries in any of their last five attempts and haven’t won at Carrow Road since 1968.

Dean Smith’s side have struggled since they were relegated from the top flight, but were listed as the pre-season title favourites due to them boasting one of the strongest teams in the division.

“With a lot of teams that have bounced between the Championship and the Premier League, you tend to have those players that are used to it,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“I certainly found at Stoke, they hadn’t been in the Championship for 10 years, and there weren’t many players who had actually played in the Championship.

“I think if you’ve been one of these sides that have gone back and forth, the players don’t step down to the Championship thinking ‘what on earth is this? This is such a different league’. They’re used to it, but they also have the quality that the Premier League needs.

“They’ve got good players. You’ve seen it so far, any side that gets relegated has good quality amongst their players and certainly they can hurt you. But I think any side in this division can hurt you if you don’t do the right things.

“At the same time, we’ve shown over a long period of time that against any team that we play, if we get it right, we can cause them lots of problems and take points off anyone.

“We’re going to Norwich to try and win the game, but we’re also respectful of the fact that they’re a very good side with really good options in their squad.”

The Canaries play in a similar way to Millwall’s last opponents, Swansea, but Rowett doesn’t think that this will necessarily help his side in tonight’s game.

“They have different patterns to Swansea, they play in a slightly different way. Whereas Swansea put their wing-backs right up the pitch, almost like the highest wingers you’ve ever seen, Norwich tend to do that with their wide players a little more. Even then, the likes of [Todd] Cantwell drift inside.

“There’s different patterns for every team, and you’ll have a plan to mitigate that and to hurt them when you’ve got the ball. Ultimately, you send the players out with the hope that they do it as well as they can.

“We’ll certainly have to be better than we were in the opening stages of the last two games.”

