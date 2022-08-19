Gary Rowett on potential loan for Millwall defender

GARY Rowett has refused to rule out a loan move for Besart Topalloj.

The 21-year-old defender featured regularly for the Lions in pre-season, and while he was named on the bench against Cambridge United and Sheffield United, he is yet to feature in a competitive match this season.

Rowett has previously discussed loan moves for Tyler Burey and Isaac Olaofe, although both seem likely to remain with the first team for the upcoming campaign. However, the Millwall boss has said that the window remains open for young players to go out on loan this summer if they can’t get regular game time for the Lions, including Topalloj.

“The plan for any young player is that they have to play games to develop, that’s simple,” he told NewsAtDen.

“From a club perspective, we obviously have to keep the squad sufficient enough that we can compete in the Championship, so we’re balancing off those two things.

“For any of those players, there’s not a closed answer or an open answer. It depends on what loans are available, on the situation with the squad and the timing of everything. Then we’ll assess that as we go.

“Bes has done really well in training, he did really well in pre-season games. We’ve only really got Muzza [Wallace] and Scotty [Malone], apart from Coops [Cooper] as well who’s been playing in the middle, that can play down that left side.

“At the moment, he’s an option for us, but we’ll assess that as we go along. They’re all good youngsters, they’ve all got really good futures in the game and we have to make decisions for the squad and for those players’ individual development.”

