Millwall boss hints at striker’s involvement

GARY Rowett has hinted that Andreas Voglsammer could be brought into Millwall’s starting lineup soon.

The German striker came off the bench after 75 minutes against Swansea City on Tuesday night, hitting the crossbar with an audacious lobbed effort towards the end of match.

While Rowett refused to confirm whether he would start for the Lions against Norwich City this evening, he did tell NewsAtDen that he would be patient with the former Union Berlin man over the coming weeks.

“I’ll never say directly that he’s going in the team, because that’d give away what we’re going to do,” the Millwall boss admitted.

“I think he’s probably able to start for a period of time. It’s the same with any of the players coming over, the same with Zian [Flemming] for the first game.

“Even though he’s had a pre-season, it’s sometimes better to let them feel their way into the Championship, not for too long. I think Vogi certainly showed, in the 2o minutes he was on the pitch, that he’s going to fit into the league and our team really well.

“Of course that gives you food for thought. We haven’t got loads of forward options that are fresh at the moment, so again, that gives you food for thought. We have to try and always find the balance between getting the best out of him over a period as well.”

