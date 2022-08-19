Behind Enemy Lines: Norwich City vs. Millwall

MILLWALL travel to Norfolk to face pre-season title favourites Norwich City this evening.

The Lions will be playing under the lights and in front of the Sky Sports cameras against Dean Smith’s side, who’ve struggled to pick up points so far this season.

We spoke to Norwich fan Oliver Inwards to get the lowdown on the Canaries ahead of tonight’s clash.

1. What was last season like for Norwich City?

Awful, atrocious, soul-destroying and many other similar adjectives! Week after week of being gut-punched, and quite frankly one of the worst on-field seasons in Norwich fans living memory. All pre-season optimism was quickly evaporated, and reality set in, followed by the sacking of the most popular Norwich manager of this century in Daniel Farke, it was just very bad. Off the pitch, the club had a few shambolic moments too with the BK8 disaster a prime example – have I painted the picture of how bad it was yet?

2. Who’ve been the key signings and departures so far this summer?

This summer has mainly been about totally revamping the midfield for Norwich, the key area of weakness for us last term. In terms of key additions, we have added Isaac Hayden from Newcastle on loan (with a view to buy) to help bolster in defensive midfield, and then our two scouts in South America (which we sent out post Covid!) have come up with Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo and Marcelino Nunez from Universidad Catolica in Chile. Sara looks to be a box to box midfielder, and Nunez more of a creative midfielder, both much needed in our squad. Outside of that we have only added Aaron Ramsey (not that one!) on loan from Aston Villa, another attacking midfielder.

In terms of departures, a lot of this summer has been about trimming the squad numbers and as such we released Lukas Rupp and Josip Drmic and have since sold the likes of Pierre Lees Melou back to France, and stalwart of the Farke era Christoph Zimmermann to Darmstadt in Germany. Big money signing from last summer Christos Tzolis has departed on loan to FC Twente too, but he should be involved again in future seasons. Otherwise, it is waiting on interest in key assets which is yet to come to fruition…but still a long way until the end of August for that to change!

3. How was pre-season and the start to your competitive campaign?

I think it’s fair to say it hasn’t quite gone to plan so far, pre-season was mixed with a great result against Marseille but a poor weekend in Scotland against Celtic and Hibernian. The competitive campaign has started poorly in terms of results, the team clearly needs some time to take on Smith’s new tactics and to integrate the new midfielders, while also trying to build confidence on the pitch after last seasons shenanigans. There have been spells of good play but these have been interspersed with periods of nothingness and also a continual ability to shoot ourselves in the foot defensively and give away big chances, which has contributed to our poor results to start the season.

4. What’s the mood and expectation for the campaign?

Norwich fans are generally expecting a top six finish this campaign I think, and to be in and around the automatic promotion places. I don’t think anybody is as confident in the squad or management as we were in 2020-21 where, with the likes of Emi Buendia, we were expecting a title challenge for sure. As for the general mood at the moment, I think the fanbase is a bit on edge and a little bit of angst is around, obviously coming off a terrible season last year it was imperative a good start was made to this one… and it hasn’t been. A good win over Huddersfield has helped but it’s all a bit tetchy at the moment.

5. Norwich fans seem divided on manager Dean Smith and some supporters clearly don’t think he’s the right man for the job – what are your thoughts on him?

To date I think he has been poor with us. A lot of the fanbase tried to give him a pass for last season, but things went so awry towards the end he didn’t really earn himself any rope to begin this season with…and as said before, this season has started poorly. I think he has proven in previous stints he is clearly a capable manager, but I personally can’t escape the feeling it just isn’t clicking here for him and with Norwich City as a club. I do wonder if he might have been better served taking the stint away from the game he talked about taking when he was sacked by Aston Villa (his boyhood club and dream job) last November.

6. What can Millwall fans expect from Norwich on Friday?

I think they can expect a 4-3-3 formation and for us to look to dominate possession during the game. But, I would also expect you to be able to create opportunities against us on the counter attack, as we have given up all season! The crowd, despite the win over Huddersfield on Tuesday, is not fully onboard with Smith at this point. If you can hold out or even take a lead, things will get a bit fractious in the ground and that would obviously benefit Millwall greatly!

7. What are your thoughts on Millwall?

As far as I am aware, Norwich have never had any issues with Millwall and the two clubs generally get on okay (maybe older Norwich fans will correct me on this!). I always think Millwall are a very well run club and the last half decade or so have been slightly unlucky to not make a playoff place in the Championship. Always a tough game as shown in our last title-winning campaign in the Championship when we played out two 0-0 draws in the two games. Of course, we do have fond memories during the 2018-19 campaign with that ridiculous 4-3 victory, one of the better games of football I’ve seen at Carrow Road in many a year!

8. Which Norwich player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

It is early in his Norwich career, but it’s Marcelino Nuñez. He looks to be absolutely quality and possess that creativity needed to unlock defences. I think Millwall will need to disrupt him to win the game.

9. Which Millwall player are you most concerned about ahead of the game?

Let’s just say we are not always the most sound team defensively from set pieces, and as such have always to my eye struggled with Jake Cooper in previous games against Millwall, and I fancy we will again on Friday night. I would have been interested to see your new signing Zian Flemming in action, but believe he is injured unfortunately!

10. Predicted lineup and score prediction?

There are a few injury issues for Norwich at the moment, Teemu Pukki missed Tuesday’s game with a foot injury but Smith said he might be back for Friday, and we have no recognised left back at the moment but Sam Byram may also be fit for Friday’s game. If I had to guess, I think both will miss the game and as such, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Smith go with an unchanged side from Tuesday night’s win, which would mean:

4-3-3: Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, McLean; Nuñez, Gibbs, Dowell; Sinani, Sargent, Cantwell

I will go for a repeat scoreline from Tuesday night’s game too, with a 2-1 Norwich victory!