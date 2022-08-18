Millwall boss wants one more signing this summer

GARY ROWETT has claimed that he wants to add one more signing before the end of the transfer window.

The Lions have signed seven players so far this summer and broke their transfer record to bring Zian Flemming to The Den at the end of June.

Rowett’s side have been linked with a loan move for Everton youngster Tom Cannon, while reports from Ireland have indicated that they’ve had two bids rejected for Shamrock Rovers’ Aidomo Emakhu.

The Millwall boss has been quick to dismiss any transfer speculation, but went on to confirm that he’s still in the market for another addition before the transfer window shuts on September 1st.

“A lot of the names that are mentioned are just links that people have put together,” he told NewsAtDen. “They’ve got nothing to do with us and nothing to do with what we want to do.

“I think we’re always looking to add. We’d like to add one more player before the window shuts if we can. Then really it’s just if there’s any other opportunities about that are worth doing.

“We’re not looking to do lots, but another player is something that we’d like, to try and find the right player that can help us become better. That’s what we’ll look at.

Rowett was open about his search for a striker before Millwall announced the signing of Andreas Voglsammer last week, but refused to reveal if he was looking to add more depth in a particular area of the pitch.

“No, not really, we’re just looking to add a player in an area that we feel we have a little bit of a lack of balance in the squad. We’re looking to tweak and add numbers and a little bit of strength in depth where we can.”

Photo: Millwall FC