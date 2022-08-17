Millwall boss on decisive moment in Swansea draw

GARY Rowett discussed Millwall’s character and highlighted the decisive moment in their 2-2 draw with Swansea City.

The Lions were 2-0 down inside the opening 12 minutes of the match but forced two own-goals in stoppage time to steal a valuable point at the death.

It’s the second time in two games that Millwall have come from two goals down to pick up a result, and while Rowett praised the character they’ve shown to achieve that, he told NewsAtDen that he was frustrated by the lack of quality his side have shown at the start of games.

“It shows massive character, but character doesn’t get you at the top end of the division alone,” the Millwall boss explained.

“I think you have to add some intelligence to that, some skill and some tactical acumen. We didn’t show that enough in the opening stages of the game.

“I thought we got better. I thought the second half was a pretty decent performance. We were much better, we chased the game, we made some decisions that I wouldn’t normally make. I took two defenders off out of the back three to put more pace in there because I felt as though, if we were going to attack and put them under pressure, we had to then be able to deal with counterattacks.”

Supporters will obviously reflect on the two goals in stoppage time as the main highlight of the match, but Rowett picked out another moment that he believed helped Millwall to fight their way back into the game.

“One massive moment in the game was actually just as good as the second goal. It was Ryan Leonard’s tackle on [Michael] Obafemi. I thought that was a moment that gave us a chance to win or take some points out of the game.

“You looked at that moment thinking it was going to be 3-1, clearly, and Lenny makes the ground up. He’s so quick over 40 or 50 yards, he just gets quicker. Great decision to wait with the tackle and come across from the other side. It was a wonderful tackle and probably worth more than a goal to us at that point because it would’ve been game over.

“We continue to put them under pressure, and if you keep knocking on the door and asking questions, then it’s up to the opposition to deal with it and see the game out. We’ve managed to take something out of a game where after the first 30 minutes, I couldn’t see us taking anything at all.”

