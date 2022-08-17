Player ratings: Swansea City 2-2 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 2-2 draw against Swansea City.

The Lions were 2-0 down inside the opening 12 minutes in South Wales, but left with a valuable point after two stoppage-time own-goals secured a stunning draw.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in Tuesday’s draw at the Swansea.com Stadium.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

Photo: Millwall FC