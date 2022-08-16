Millwall boss reacts to Swansea draw

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett criticised how his side started Tuesday’s draw against Swansea, but praised them for their improvement in the second half.

The Lions conceded inside the opening minute of the game and were 2-0 down just 11 minutes later. While they were able to nullify Swansea’s attacking match as the game went on, they were unable to threaten in the final third.

That was until stoppage time, when two own goals helped Millwall to pull off a stunning comeback and secure a valuable point from their 2-2 draw.

“It’s football, isn’t it?” Rowett told NewsAtDen after the match.

“2-0 is 2-0, but just like we were 2-0 down on Saturday, if you can improve your performance and actually attempt to put the opposition under a little bit of pressure, it’s like anything.

“Swansea, with the way they’re set up, are very difficult to play against. They pass the bell so well, they create so much movement and so much possession that the flip side to that is that you’re perhaps not as strong defensively when you come under pressure.

“I said that to the players at half-time. I’ve seen lots of games where leads have been narrowed by the opposition and they’ve put them under pressure. That’s just how you set up. They’re probably the best by a long way in terms of passing.

“You can’t give a team like that an easy lead. To go 1-0 down after one minute basically threw the tactical playbook out of the window and everything we worked on was basically pointless at that moment.

“The second goal, again, there’s one thing being compact. I saw Blackburn do it where they were compact and made it very difficult. They didn’t allow easy opportunities to go and score. It’s a great bit of skill from [Michael] Obafemi, but he comes off us from three or four yards, turns three times and sticks it in the bottom corner. We have to be better than that, it’s as simple as that. Our defenders have to do their jobs to a much better level.

“Then I think we got a little bit better towards the end of the first half. We had a stonewall penalty where Ryan Manning hacked Jake Cooper down in the box, came straight through the back of him. I’ve watched it five times, it’s a clear penalty.

“Second half, Manning saves one with his hands, another blatant penalty. I’m not just saying this, I’ve watched them back. There’s another moment but I didn’t think that was a penalty, I think it’s hit the lad’s hand on the floor. It wasn’t enough, but there were two clear penalties.

“We had to ride a little bit of luck because Swansea still open you up at times and still create those moments of quality but I felt at some point we had to really change it and put more pressure on Swansea. We did, and the end was the end.”

Photo: Millwall FC