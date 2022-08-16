Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

TEAM NEWS: Swansea City vs. Millwall

Alex Jones

Millwall travel to South Wales to face Swansea City in their third Championship game of the season.

The Lions are aiming to pick up their first win on the road against the Swans, who’ve started the season poorly.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Andreas Voglsammer has received clearance after missing Saturday’s win. He’s named on the bench tonight and could come on for his debut.

Tyler Burey impressed Gary Rowett with his performance off the bench against Coventry. He starts tonight up front with Benik Afobe. Mason Bennett drops out through injury in Millwall’s only change.

The rest of the team keep their places from the weekend.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Shackleton; Honeyman; Burey, Afobe

Substitutes: Long, Hutchinson, Evans, Leonard, Voglsammer, Saville, Olaofe

Here’s the Swansea team.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den