TEAM NEWS: Swansea City vs. Millwall

Millwall travel to South Wales to face Swansea City in their third Championship game of the season.

The Lions are aiming to pick up their first win on the road against the Swans, who’ve started the season poorly.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Andreas Voglsammer has received clearance after missing Saturday’s win. He’s named on the bench tonight and could come on for his debut.

Tyler Burey impressed Gary Rowett with his performance off the bench against Coventry. He starts tonight up front with Benik Afobe. Mason Bennett drops out through injury in Millwall’s only change.

The rest of the team keep their places from the weekend.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Shackleton; Honeyman; Burey, Afobe

Substitutes: Long, Hutchinson, Evans, Leonard, Voglsammer, Saville, Olaofe

Here’s the Swansea team.

⚠️ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 ⚠️ Here’s how the #Swans line up 🆚 Millwall this evening 🦢 Brought to you in association with @the_lcvgroup. pic.twitter.com/hJqrYDRnGM — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 16, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC