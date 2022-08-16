George Honeyman discusses first Millwall goal

MILLWALL midfielder George Honeyman described feeling ‘delighted’ to score his first goal for his new club.

The former Hull City man scored the Lions’ equaliser against Coventry City at The Den, firing home a rebound effort after Tyler Burey’s long-range shot smacked the post.

“I’m more delighted with the three points, but it’s nice to get off the mark,” he said after Saturday’s 3-2 win against the Sky Blues.

“I’ll definitely take that after the first 15 minutes, 20 minutes or whatever. I’m buzzing.

“I feel like, after a red card, you want to produce and help the team. I don’t think it was my best performance personally, but it’s nice to get off the mark with a goal and contribute in a way. Onwards and upwards for me I think.”

It was an impressive strike from a midfielder who isn’t necessarily known for scoring goals. He spotted a gap in Coventry’s back line, made an unnoticed run and turned a first-time effort into the top of the net, giving goalkeeper Simon Moore no chance of keeping the shot out.

Honeyman opted to praise his youth coach at Sunderland for his attacking instinct, recalling some of the training drills he had to undertake at the Academy of Light.

“It was drilled into me from a young age from my youth team coach to be honest. If you didn’t follow in a shot, you used to get it in the neck. I can still hear his voice now, shouting at people who weren’t following through. It’s kind of just second nature for me now.

“It was Kevin Ball, ex-Sunderland captain. He was definitely regimented on people following in, and all my goals in my career are probably off instinct and just moving in the box. If you move, you’re more likely to fall onto the ball, that’s where I’ve got quite a lot of the goals in my career.”

Honeyman’s return from suspension came at the perfect time for Millwall, who are without a number of key attackers through injury. Having him available during an intensive period of fixtures will be crucial for Rowett, who’s used the Sunderland academy graduate as his first-choice attacking midfielder.

“That’s the Championship in a nutshell. It’s always busy, it’s about how you recover and go again. It just sets us up nicely for a busy week ahead, let’s go ahead and produce on Tuesday night.

“I’m playing in a really advanced position and I’ve got to contribute with goals and assists. To have a couple of those to my name after two games, that’s what I’ve got to keep doing. Keep doing my stuff, winning the ball and then go on and produce in the final third.”

It took just three Championship games for Honeyman to get his first goal for Millwall, and the 27-year-old went on to praise the atmosphere at The Den for his impressive performances as well as their impressive home performances.

“I’ve absolutely loved it,” he said.

“My family were pretty blown away from the first game of the season. I think they would’ve loved it again today, and I can see why the club has had a successful home record in the last few seasons. Long may it continue, because when we get on the front foot, you can feel the momentum that kind of sucks the ball into the goal. That’s great.”

Furthermore, he feels like an important part of the squad, coming in as one of the more senior players in the squad, boasting more than 100 Championship appearances for three different teams. Despite this, he highlights the fact that his teammates are incredibly mature despite their comparative youthfulness.

“I think it’s quite an experienced squad. Billy [Mitchell] and Shacks [Jamie Shackleton] may be younger in age but I don’t feel like they’re that personality-wise. I think they’ve got wise heads on them. It’s a really good, competitive squad and it’s really well experienced.

“At Hull especially, one of my big jobs was to help the young lads come through and I’ll do that naturally. But I feel like there’s a lot of lads helping out in that and there’s a really good balance to the squad.

Photo: Millwall FC