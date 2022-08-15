Millwall defender comments after signing new deal

DANNY McNamara has spoken for the first time since signing a new long-term deal with Millwall.

The right-back described feeling “delighted” to get his contract situation sorted, ending any doubts about his long-term future amidst interest from Championship rivals QPR.

“It’s been a long couple of weeks but I finally got there,” he told Millwall TV+. “It’s been a good start to the season, so I’m excited for what’s to bring.

“I’m looking forward to this season, it’s time to kick on now and do what I’ve done last season, if not better.”

The 23-year-old made his senior debut in the third round of the FA Cup against Boreham Wood in January 2021, but he chose his first two Millwall goals [vs Barnsley in April 2022] as the highlight of his career so far.

“Obviously since the Boreham Wood days, it seems so long ago now! That was a special moment for me, and obviously to sign a new contract now is even better. I’m sure that my family is proud, and all my friends.

“I’d say my 50th appearance [was the highlight], obviously scoring those two goals, that was a special day. You couldn’t write it really, I think that’s what dreams are made of.

“To get two goals was something special. I would’ve taken the one, but these things come around every now and then, so you’ve just got to take it when it happens and I’m just glad I made my family and my friends proud.”

Discussing his route to the first-team squad, McNamara highlighted the key figures who helped him to reach his current level within the club.

“It started in the under-16’s with Larry [McAvoy] and Chris Perry, I just made my way through the ranks. Kevin Nugent, my under-23’s manager, and obviously now with Gary Rowett, Paul Robinson and Adam Barrett. Neil Harris before that as well.

“It’s been quite a long, slow process, but I’ve got here now and it’s time for me to kick on again and go again.”

Part of the aforementioned process involved going out on loan, which McNamara did five times before he made his debut for the Lions. He advises any young player who isn’t near the starting lineup to do the same thing, specifically highlighting his stint at St. Johnstone in 2020-21.

“If you’re not in and around the first-team at that sort of age, I’d say to go out on loan. It’s done me the world of good. It’s not a bad thing, it obviously develops you a lot. With me going to St. Johnstone with Callum Davidson, it helped me out massively.

“If any of the young lads ever come up to me for advice, I’ll always give them positive advice, just like Alex Mitchell has just gone to St. Johnstone now.”

McNamara has become one of the key members within Rowett’s Millwall team, and admits that the new signings should help the Lions to achieve their goal of bridging the gap to the top six.

“We’ve brought in some quality signings. It’s only going to help us out this season, and hopefully that’ll push us on and up the table and try to push for what we want to achieve.”

