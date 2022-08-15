Monday, August 15, 2022
Millwall defender pens long-term deal

Alex Jones

DANNY McNamara has ended speculation about his immediate future by signing a new long-term deal with Millwall.

The right-back’s contract was initially set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, with the Lions turning down numerous bids from Championship rivals QPR earlier in the summer.

Manager Gary Rowett confirmed that club had offered McNamara a new deal, but that the final decision remained with him and his agent over whether they opted to remain at the club. Following the defeat at Sheffield United, the Millwall boss admitted that a deal was close after talks had progressed.

McNamara, who won NewsAtDen’s Player of the Year award for 2021-22, has become the fifth Millwall player to sign a new deal this summer after Shaun Hutchinson, Billy Mitchell, Murray Wallace and Tyler Burey.

Photo: Millwall FC

