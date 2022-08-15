Millwall boss confirms details of forward’s injury

Monday, August 15, 2022
GARY Rowett has confirmed the details of Mason Bennett’s injury.

The forward was substituted just 12 minutes into the Lions’ 3-2 win against Coventry City after injuring his hamstring, with the Millwall boss explaining after the match that he expected him to be unavailable “for a while”.

Bennett went for a scan on the injury earlier this morning, with Rowett telling NewsAtDen that the results reveal a grade two hamstring tear (a partial tear of one or more of the hamstring muscles).

“The scan results have come back. I think he’ll be out for a period, probably somewhere around eight weeks I’d imagine.

“Like we knew, it’s quite serious when he did it. It’s a shame for Mason because he’s certainly been available for large periods in the last couple of years. He’s just been incredibly unfortunate that, just when it looks like he’s hitting a bit of form, he gets a serious hamstring injury.

“We’ll support him, we’ll get him back and he’ll work hard to come back a little bit stronger again.”

