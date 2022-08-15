Millwall boss confirms details of forward’s injury

GARY Rowett has confirmed the details of Mason Bennett’s injury.

The forward was substituted just 12 minutes into the Lions’ 3-2 win against Coventry City after injuring his hamstring, with the Millwall boss explaining after the match that he expected him to be unavailable “for a while”.

Bennett went for a scan on the injury earlier this morning, with Rowett telling NewsAtDen that the results reveal a grade two hamstring tear (a partial tear of one or more of the hamstring muscles).

“The scan results have come back. I think he’ll be out for a period, probably somewhere around eight weeks I’d imagine.

“Like we knew, it’s quite serious when he did it. It’s a shame for Mason because he’s certainly been available for large periods in the last couple of years. He’s just been incredibly unfortunate that, just when it looks like he’s hitting a bit of form, he gets a serious hamstring injury.

“We’ll support him, we’ll get him back and he’ll work hard to come back a little bit stronger again.”

