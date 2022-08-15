Millwall boss on the importance of forcing mistakes

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett explained the importance of capitalising on mistakes made by their Championship opponents after Saturday’s 3-2 win against Coventry City.

With the Lions 2-0 down inside the opening half-hour of the game, they were handed a lifeline as goalkeeper Simon Moore rushed off his line to clear a free-kick. However, he was beaten to the ball by Jake Cooper, who headed into an empty net to kickstart the hosts’ comeback at The Den.

Truthfully, the goal came from almost nothing, with the Sky Blues dominating the early stages of the match before conceding from an individual error just under 10 minutes before the half-time break.

Speaking to NewsAtDen after the victory, Rowett mentioned how important it is for his side to score when the opposition are forced into making a mistake, highlighting Millwall’s style of play as a key reason.

“For me, their first two goals came from mistakes from our defence. That’s what the game’s about, it’s the Championship.

“It’s a good header from Coops, and we’re always a threat in those sorts of positions. But yeah, the Championship is a difficult league. You can’t make lots of mistakes, and what you have to do is, if it’s not quality, you have to pressure the opposition into lots of mistakes.

“I thought today was probably a great spectacle for anyone who was a neutral, but for me it was bloody awful! I can’t even remember about the heat, I was too disappointed with lots of aspects and then elated with other aspects.

“We’re the team that will give everything. We’re never going to be a team that are going to always be able to control the game with beautiful possession. I think we’ve got grit, we’ve got aggression, we’ve got determination and certainly the fans were far happier with the last 70 minutes than they were with the first 20.

“But they got behind us and that was really important for the team today.”

