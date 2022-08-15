Gary Rowett keen to improve Millwall’s away form

GARY Rowett is keen to improve Millwall’s away form as his side prepares for a number of tough fixtures on the road.

The Lions are yet to win away from The Den this season, losing at The Abbey and Bramall Lane to Cambridge United and Sheffield United respectively earlier in the month.

Millwall’s next game sees them head to South Wales to face Swansea City on Tuesday evening before travelling to the other side of the country to play Norwich City at Carrow Road just 72 hours later. The Lions will also venture to Lancashire before the end of the month to face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, another long-distance away fixture taking place on a Tuesday night.

Speaking after his side’s 3-2 home win against Coventry City, Rowett explained the importance of picking up regular wins in South Bermondsey while improving their performances on the road this season.

“I think we’ve got to maintain the home form,” the Millwall boss reaffirmed.

“The home form has been sensational really, but I think away from home we have to show that same consistency. I think that’s the challenge.

“Most teams find it a little bit easier to play at home, of course they do. Most teams find it a little bit more difficult to create good away form. But we’ve got the squad to do that this year. We’ve got that resilience, I think we’ve got that mentality to go away from home and run and chase and put those sort of performances in.

“What we’ve got to do now is that we’ve got to go and show it. We’ve got two tough ones coming up. Again, I don’t think the team can be judged up until maybe 10 away games. Swansea away and Norwich away are both tough games, let alone on a Tuesday night and a Friday night.

“We’ll certainly go there with a thin squad, but a squad with a little bit more confidence after the final 70 minutes in today’s game.”

