Millwall loan watch: defender impresses in defeat

ALEX Mitchell picked up valuable experience as his St. Johnstone side travelled to Ibrox Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints were beaten 4-0 by Europa League finalists Rangers thanks to goals from Malik Tillman, Antonio Čolak, Scott Arfield and Tom Lawrence. Mitchell played the entire 90 minutes of the match as the central defender in a back five, with the 20-year-old impressing supporters despite the defeat.

The Courier gave the centre-back the “star man” award, going on to say that “not many 20-year-olds new to Scottish football will perform as well as Mitchell”.

Elsewhere, Ryan Sandford picked up the first clean sheet of his loan spell at Dover Athletic. The goalkeeper started for the Whites against Hungerford Town, helping his side to a 1-0 win at the Crabble Athletic Ground.

Fellow loanee goalkeeper Joe Wright had a much more turbulent time on Saturday afternoon as he started for Bath City away at Eastbourne Borough. The match finished 4-3 to the Romans, with Kieran Parselle’s 90th minute strike helping Wright to pick up his first three points of the National League South season.