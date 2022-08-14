Millwall target loan move for Everton youngster

MILLWALL are reportedly keen on signing Everton striker Tom Cannon on loan.

Cannon, 19, is a regular for the Toffees’ under-21 side, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in the Premier League 2 last season. He’s only played two games in 2022-23 so far, but already has two goals and one assist in the division.

Alan Nixon of The Sun reports that the Lions are interested in bringing the Republic of Ireland youth international to The Den this summer, but that they’ll face competition from League One outfit Derby County to acquire his signature.

Millwall could be in the market for another striker after Mason Bennett injured his hamstring in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Coventry City, with manager Gary Rowett fearing the worst regarding its severity. He joins fellow attackers Zian Flemming (knee) and Tom Bradshaw (groin) on the sidelines, leaving the Lions with just a handful of options up front.

One of those options is Andreas Voglsammer, who the club are hoping will be registered and cleared in time to play Swansea City on Tuesday evening.

Photo: Millwall FC