Millwall boss praises young attacker’s performance

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett heaped praise on Tyler Burey for his impressive performance off the bench against Coventry City.

The 21-year-old didn’t start against the Sky Blues but ended up coming off the bench in place of the injured Mason Bennett early on in the match.

While he struggled to get into the game in the first 45 minutes, he started showing his quality after the break, continuously hurting the visitors over the course of the second half. His long-range curling effort that struck the post set up George Honeyman to score the equaliser, and he was also brought down on the counter to force Gustavo Hamer into picking up a second yellow card.

Despite having played just 78 minutes of the game, he completed more successful dribbles than anyone else on the pitch on Saturday afternoon, showing how difficult it was for Coventry to handle him when he picked up the ball in attacking areas.

His first-rate outing comes less than a week after he signed a new long-term contract, with Rowett telling NewsAtDen that a final decision would need to be made as to whether he goes out on loan or not. However, with the Lions now lacking options up front as a result of injuries, Burey may have done enough to keep his place in the team as evidenced by what the Millwall boss said about him after the 3-2 victory.

“Certainly this season with the change of formation, he’s been a little frustrated that he feels it’s difficult for him to show his best qualities, but I think today proves how he can do it. He can just drift wide into those little areas that centre-backs don’t want to chase him in and then he can go and do his damage.

“What we can do is, when he goes and drifts wide, we have to make sure we’ve got sufficient bodies in the box to get on the end of some of his good work.

“But one vs. one, he’s a player that can open the game up. His finishing on that left-hand side, we know he’s got a lovely curled finish from those positions around the edge of the box. He’s got real talent, and what he’s got to do is continue to keep working to add all the little bits of his game that make him a player that you can trust in every game.

“Certainly today, I thought his performance was outstanding. He just gave us a little bit of a spark when we looked like we needed something, someone to go past someone, someone to open the game up. We didn’t do it enough, but I thought he certainly did that.

“He’s got that belief in his ability. That’s why we signed him for a long-term, because we feel that he’s got that ability to go and change games. What we want is for him to be in a position where he can do that week in week out.

“Certainly I’ve noticed that, in the last couple of weeks, he seems a lot more focused. Since his contract has been sorted, he really seems like he’s desperate now to kick on, and certainly that performance has done him the world of good and the team the world of good.”

