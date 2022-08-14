Sunday, August 14, 2022
News 

Player ratings: Millwall 3-2 Coventry City

Alex Jones

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 3-2 win against Coventry City.

The Lions came from 2-0 down to secure a crucial victory thanks to goals from Jake Cooper, George Honeyman and George Saville.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in Saturday’s win at The Den.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

 

