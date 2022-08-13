Millwall boss slams first-half defending after win

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett’s criticised his side’s defending in the first half of their 3-2 win against Coventry City.

The Lions were 2-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes of the game, but managed to fight back to secure their second win of the season thanks to goals from Jake Cooper, George Honeyman and George Saville.

While Rowett was frustrated with how his side started the game, he was impressed by their character and determination to claw their way back and earn a valuable win.

Asked whether he was surprised by the number of goals in the game, he admitted that he initially expected his side to concede more than they actually did.

“After about 20 minutes, I wouldn’t have been surprised if all five were Coventry’s goals because it was a very poor start to the game,” Rowett said after the game.

“It was a disappointing start, losing a goal so early in such a poor fashion. For the first two goals, we have to defend better than that, it was really not like us. It was a little bit lacking in concentration and organisation really.

“The first one is a throw-in taken quickly and we switch off. We let the lad get down the line, he wins a corner and we don’t do our job on the set piece, we’re 1-0 down.

“For the other one, they drop off us and we give us too much time. It ends up being a great cross and a good finish but nevertheless it’s a poor goal for us to concede.

“Losing Benno [Mason Bennett] to what looks like quite a serious hamstring injury, he just overstretched in the opening stages. Again, with the injuries we’ve got and the lack of players available, it’s frustrating.

“So it was a poor start to the game. It’s certainly not something I’ve anticipated or worked on, that’s for sure.

“Even just in the first 20 minutes with our passing, we looked edgy and nervous. We looked like we really needed to just settle down in the game and relax a little bit, and take a bit more time and thought with what we were doing.

“The goal actually just gave us a bit of confidence, and as soon as it went in, you could see they started to look a bit nervy at times defensively, and we started to play with a bit more composure.

“That was what we needed, and that’s what I said to the players at half-time. We’ve got to defend a lot better, but if we keep patience with the ball and keep moving it, keep running and opening the game up, then something will happen for us to get the second goal, and it certainly did.

“But that wasn’t without one or two chances for Coventry, even at 2-2 they hit the bar, and even with ten men they had a couple of shots from the edge of the box where we were loose defensively.

“Whilst the first 20 minutes were poor, the last 70 minutes, in terms of character, energy and fitness levels, I thought it was excellent, and the players that came on certainly made a big impact in the game.”

