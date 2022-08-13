Millwall boss provides squad update after win

GARY Rowett provided an an update on his squad after Millwall’s 3-2 win against Coventry City.

The Lions were 2-0 down inside half-an-hour but were able to come from behind to seal their second win of the Championship campaign.

New signing Andreas Voglsammer missed the match as he was unable to be registered in time, while Mason Bennett had to be substituted early in the game after injuring his hamstring.

The latter joins Millwall’s injury list, which currently consists of Zian Flemming (knee) and Tom Bradshaw (groin).

“Swansea away and Norwich away are both tough game, let alone on a Tuesday night and a Friday night,” Rowett said after the win.

“We’ll certainly go there with a thin squad, but a squad with a little more confidence after the final 70 minutes of today’s game.

“We’re hoping that Vogi will be available. Mason will probably be unavailable for a while I’d imagine, it looked like quite a serious hamstring injury.

“Tom Bradshaw is making slightly quicker progress than Zian, but I don’t think either of them will be too far away the week after. Just this week might be a bit too quick, which is disappointing because this is a type of week in the Championship where you need your squad and you need your options.

“Clearly we’re a little bit limited in terms of those options.”

Photo: Millwall FC