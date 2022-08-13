REPORT: Millwall 3-2 Coventry City

MILLWALL battled back from 2-0 down to secure a 3-2 win against Coventry City.

The Lions were pegged back after just two minutes when captain Kyle McFadzean scored from a corner. Things got worse when Jake Bidwell’s cross found an unmarked Matt Godden just before the half-hour mark, allowing him to double Coventry’s lead.

Millwall started to fight back, however, as Jake Cooper pounced on an error from goalkeeper Simon Moore to half the deficit going into the break. A quick counterattack from substitute Tyler Burey saw him smack the post from distance, with George Honeyman scooping the rebound into the back of the net to level the scores.

Coventry’s demise started when Gustavo Hamer picked up a second yellow card with just over 20 minutes on the clock. Millwall kept pushing for a winner against the ten men, which came when George Saville curled a low effort past Moore from inside the penalty area in the 85th minute, giving the Lions their second win of the season.

Match details

If Millwall’s start at Sheffield United was poor, then it could be harsh to think of a suitable adjective for the opening few minutes against Coventry. The Sky Blues took the lead after two minutes after failing to clear a corner. It allowed McFadzean in to score the opener from point-blank range, which will be incredibly disappointing for Rowett given how strong they were from set pieces against Stoke City just two weeks ago.

Things went from bad to worse soon after as Mason Bennett pulled up with an injury. While it provided Millwall with a welcome break from the early Coventry barrage, he had to be withdrawn with just 12 minutes on the clock with Tyler Burey coming on in his place.

The visitors started to take their foot off the gas as the game progressed, but it didn’t prevent them from doubling their lead just before the half-hour mark. Jake Bidwell was given far too much space to fire a pinpoint cross towards an unmarked Godden, who simply flicked the ball past Bartosz Białkowski to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Perhaps this was what it needed to wake up Millwall. They went right at their opponents after their second goal, with Burey breaking into the box before being brought down. The referee decided that this was simulation, however, opting to award a free-kick and a yellow card to the young substitute.

It wouldn’t matter too much, however, as the Lions got themselves back in the game just over five minutes later. A free-kick looked to be floating too close to Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore, but he was beaten to the ball by Jake Cooper before he could punch it away. That allowed the centre-back to flick his header into an empty net to half the deficit.

While Moore may have made a horrible mistake, he more than made up for it from Millwall’s next free-kick. He first denied George Honeyman down the right of the box, parrying the ball to Murray Wallace. It looked like the Scotsman couldn’t miss the open goal, but the Coventry’s keeper rushed back in to deny him at the last second.

The visitors looked to start the second half as brightly as they did the first, although Viktor Gyökeres and Gustavo Hamer saw their early efforts saved by Białkowski.

The first goal of the second half would end up coming down the other end of the pitch, however, as Burey was played down the left during a quick counterattack. It looked like the attacker would lose the ball, but he regained his composure and took a stunning long-range effort that curled onto the post.

Luckily for Millwall, George Honeyman was in the perfect place to steer home the rebound, scoring his first goal for the Lions just eight minutes after the restart.

As the tempo started to fizzle out, one moment of madness brought the match back to life. Millwall countered from a Coventry attack, allowing Burey to break through into the visitors’ half. He was brought down by Hamer, however, with the midfielder already on a booking. He was handed another one for the foul, forcing the Sky Blues to play the final 25 minutes of the match with ten men.

Millwall looked to make the numerical advantage count immediately as they started to threaten from set pieces once again. Honeyman’s ball into the box was met by the head of Wallace, but his header flew narrowly over the bar.

Eventually, the Lions found a way through with just five minutes left on the clock. Afobe controlled the ball in the penalty area, setting up substitute George Saville to curl a low effort past Moore and into the back of the net.

It was a strike that totally deflated the visitors, who were unable to force their way back into the game despite their late efforts. Millwall were able to hold on for a crucial win, giving them their second league win of the season.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Mitchell; Honeyman; Afobe, Bennett

Coventry XI: 5-3-2: Moore; Dabo, Hyam, McFadzean, Panzo, Bidwell; Sheaf, Allen, Hamer; Gyökeres, Godden

Takeaways

What happened to the defending?

Millwall are known for being a rigid defensive unit, but that went out of the window incredibly early on in the game.

While the goals at Bramall Lane last week could be classed as unlucky or through individual mistakes, no such claims could be made here. The defending on the corner for Coventry’s opener was all over the place, while Bidwell and Godden were afforded acres of space for their second.

We’ll need to see big improvements ahead of trips to Swansea and Norwich next week.

Retribution for Honeyman

Honeyman received critics for his red card against Cambridge. It left Millwall short in attack for their trip to Sheffield United, and it was a needless foul that resulted in his second yellow card at The Abbey.

However, the midfielder more than made up for it on his return to the starting lineup, scoring the crucial equaliser early in the second half.

Rowett will be hoping that it’s the first of many ahead of a busy run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

Playing bad? Find a way

Millwall started the match terribly, possibly worse than they did at Bramall Lane.

By the half-hour mark, it looked like there was no way back for the Lions. Yet they still managed to find a way.

Sure, the red card helped, but question the spirit of this Millwall team at your own peril.

Photo: Millwall FC