TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Coventry City

MILLWALL return to The Den after two weeks away, with the Lions looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats on the road.

Coventry City are today’s visitors, who visit South London on the back of a chaotic situation with the pitch at their home stadium.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes one change from last week’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United. George Honeyman replaces George Saville.

Andreas Voglsammer misses out on a place in the squad as he hasn’t been cleared to feature.

Murray Wallace is deemed fit to start, while Benik Afobe parters Mason Bennett up front like at Bramall Lane.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Mitchell; Honeyman; Afobe, Bennett

Subs: Long, Hutchinson, Evans, Burey, Leonard, Saville, Olaofe

Here’s the Coventry team:

📄 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱…@FankDabo comes back into the starting eleven this afternoon at The Den. 👊 #PUSB pic.twitter.com/KCpAsNhd4A — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) August 13, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC