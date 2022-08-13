Saturday, August 13, 2022
Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Coventry City

Alex Jones

MILLWALL return to The Den after two weeks away, with the Lions looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats on the road.

Coventry City are today’s visitors, who visit South London on the back of a chaotic situation with the pitch at their home stadium.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes one change from last week’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United. George Honeyman replaces George Saville.

Andreas Voglsammer misses out on a place in the squad as he hasn’t been cleared to feature.

Murray Wallace is deemed fit to start, while Benik Afobe parters Mason Bennett up front like at Bramall Lane.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Mitchell; Honeyman; Afobe, Bennett

Subs: Long, Hutchinson, Evans, Burey, Leonard, Saville, Olaofe

Here’s the Coventry team:

Photo: Millwall FC

