Millwall boss discusses facing different formations

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has discussed the differences in playing teams that play a five-at-the-back formation instead of a four.

So far this season, both of the Lions’ league opponents (Stoke City and Sheffield United) have used this system, while Coventry City and Swansea City are also expected to field five defenders when they play Rowett’s men in the coming days.

In fact, more than half of the teams in the Championship have started with a back five in at least one of their two games so far this season. The only one of Millwall’s competitive opponents who’ve utilised a back four is Cambridge United, who beat the Lions 1-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett highlighted the differences in preparing to face teams who use a four-man and a five-man defence, and explained why he often prefers to face sides who line up in a similar way to his team.

“We’ve played against a lot of teams last season that played five-at-the-back, I’d say the majority of teams in this division have done that.

“It’s quite interesting, because when we’ve had a few results not go quite as well, the easiest thing is to say that we’ve got a five-at-the-back. A lot of the teams are adopting that style and it depends on how you play it and the effectiveness of how you play it.

“In some ways it makes it an easier game because you’re pretty matched up all over the pitch, so it makes it more of a one vs. one battle in certain areas. But we’re pretty well versed in playing against a four or playing against a five, we have ways of doing it and ways of playing against it.

“I think we’ve been reasonably effective playing against a five, particularly at The Den. It won’t hold too much fear for us either way. It’s more about the quality of the opposition rather than how they line up.”

