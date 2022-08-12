Millwall boss discusses seventh summer signing

GARY Rowett has explained why he opted to bring Andreas Voglsammer to The Den this summer.

The Millwall boss told NewsAtDen that he was interested in signing the German striker, admitting that “he’s a player I know quite well”.

The Lions have since tied up a deal for the former Arminia Bielefeld and Union Berlin man, who could feature in tomorrow’s match against Coventry City.

“I’ve been watching [Andreas] for about three years,” Rowett told the club’s official website.

“He’s one I tried to sign early after coming here.

“I watched him at Arminia Bielefeld before he went to Union Berlin and he was in double figures there, playing anywhere across the front three or behind the strikers.

“I watched him further at Berlin, where they finished fifth in the Bundesliga, so you’re talking about a player of that quality. It’s a real coup for us. He’s wanted to come to England to play, it’s been one of his ambitions.

“He looks very much like he’ll fit into the English game and in The Championship. He’s strong, aggressive, works very hard and is very competitive, but he’s also got that ability to produce something out of nothing. That’s something we want to keep adding to the group and the flexiblity of the forward line.

“I’m delighted he’s joining us and I can’t wait to see him out on the pitch for the football club.”

Photo: Millwall FC