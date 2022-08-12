Striker speaks after Millwall complete deal

MILLWALL have announced the signing of Andreas Voglsammer from Union Berlin.

Voglsammer, 30, has signed a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months, and will wear the number 21 shirt during his time at The Den.

The striker scored twice in 32 Bundesliga games for Die Union, although most of these came from the bench. He also found the back of the net in the UEFA Conference League against Finnish side KuPS.

“I’m very happy and proud that I am here,” he told the club’s official website.

“Everything is new for me right now, so I have to see what the next few days will hold, but I’m happy and looking forward to getting going at a new club.

“My agent called me and told me that Millwall were interested. The first contact was actually a few years ago, so we’ve stayed in touch since then. This is the perfect timing for me to be here now.”

“I will always give 100% and my best, and wear my heart on my sleeve. I’ll give everything to be successful, not only for myself but for the team.

“I’ve heard that the fans are the loudest in the League! I am looking forward to hearing them when I score a goal or we win a game. It’ll be an honour to play in front of them for this football club.”

Although Millwall are still waiting for necessary clearance, Voglsammer could play against Coventry City tomorrow afternoon.

“I’m fit – I’ve trained the whole of pre-season and I’ve played one League Cup game in Germany. I have no problems and I’m ready to play.”

Photo: Millwall FC