Gary Rowett confirms Millwall defender’s injury

GARY Rowett provided an injury update ahead of tomorrow’s game against Coventry City.

The Millwall boss confirmed that Murray Wallace picked up a knock in training, with the centre-back now a doubt to face the Sky Blues at The Den.

“Lenny’s trained all week, so that was good,” Rowett said. “George Honeyman is back after suspension, that’s good.

“Murray Wallace got a bang to the knee which we’re just checking today [Thursday] but he didn’t train today, but we’re hoping that’s not too problematic. That’s one doubt leading into the weekend.

“[Tom] Bradshaw and [Zian] Flemming, it’ll be too soon for them this weekend. It’ll be next week, probably back-end of the week to see where they are. I don’t imagine that they’ll make a miraculous recovery to travel to Swansea, so it’ll just be whether a couple more days gives one of them a chance.

“It’s probably unlikely, it’s more likely to be the week after.”

Bradshaw [groin] and Flemming [knee] are the club’s only two long-term injury concerns, with both scheduled to miss a number of weeks as a result. However, Rowett claimed that both are recovering well and hopes that they could return to the first-team squad ahead of the home game against Reading in two weeks’ time.

“They’re both making really good progress, they’ve worked incredibly hard. Staff have worked incredibly hard with them. With any injury, we’re always quite aggressive in seeing whether we can get the players back quicker.

“They’re both back out on the grass, but they certainly haven’t joined in any part of training yet. Usually that’s another couple of days to prove fitness.

“They’re not quite there yet, but they’re making good progress, perhaps slightly better progress than we anticipated originally.”

